eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $323.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

