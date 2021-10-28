Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Up 398.8% in October

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 398.8% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMED opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

