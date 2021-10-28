Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 45.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

