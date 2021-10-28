Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.950-$8.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.20 billion-$27.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.52 billion.Eli Lilly and also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.05 EPS.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $253.35. 3,386,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,374 shares of company stock valued at $129,889,242. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

