Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMLAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Empire has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.