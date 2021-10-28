Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,405 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $33,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,525,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

