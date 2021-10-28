EMS Capital LP Acquires Shares of 342,900 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EMS Capital LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 342,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,760,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 6.6% of EMS Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total value of $4,850,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $212,381,220. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $296.42. 76,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62. The company has a market cap of $290.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

