EMS Capital LP Has $40.69 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EMS Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.2% of EMS Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EMS Capital LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.47. 184,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

