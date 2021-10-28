Enable Midstream Partners, LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Enable Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years. Enable Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 106.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.42. Enable Midstream Partners has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,892 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.