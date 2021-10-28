Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.230-$4.380 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

NYSE EHC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,659. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

