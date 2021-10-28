Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELEZY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Several research firms have commented on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

