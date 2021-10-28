Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.68 ($18.45).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ENGI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €12.33 ($14.51). 4,736,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.99.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

