Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires Shares of 5,641 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $108.78. 103,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,535. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

