Engine NO. 1 LLC Buys Shares of 2,943 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $188.82. 61,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,496. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

