Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.72. 62,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,136. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $299.19. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $212,381,220. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

