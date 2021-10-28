Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.3% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.07. 50,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

