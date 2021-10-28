Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 83,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 103,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.13. 43,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

