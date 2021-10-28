Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $173.46, but opened at $197.60. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $215.69, with a volume of 150,340 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.84.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 947.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $310,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.62.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

