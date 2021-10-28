Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 531.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.