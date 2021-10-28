Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.86.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $102.80. 31,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

