Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,287,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,856,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,802,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 249,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,879,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 153,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

