Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded up $8.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.54. The stock had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,759. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.63.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

