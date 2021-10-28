Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 519,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

