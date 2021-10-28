Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$93.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Equitable Group traded as high as C$80.53 and last traded at C$78.68, with a volume of 42111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$75.93.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.19.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,765. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last 90 days.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$150.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$141.78.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Group Inc. will post 15.9899989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

