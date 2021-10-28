Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

PLNT stock opened at $79.76 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.