Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $107.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $104.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2023 earnings at $129.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $176.61 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,077.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,924.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,903,000 after purchasing an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

