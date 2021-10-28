Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ELS. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.13.

NYSE:ELS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $84.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

