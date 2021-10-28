Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.27

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.27 and traded as low as $19.18. Escalade shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 13,080 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 32,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Escalade by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Escalade by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 27.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

