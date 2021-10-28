Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Trading Down 0.1%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

