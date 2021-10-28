ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%.

ESSA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,924. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $166.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

