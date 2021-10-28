Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

EPRT stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

