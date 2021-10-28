Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman Sells 17,249 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESS traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.73. The company had a trading volume of 414,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,231. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.85 and a 52-week high of $347.22.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

