Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.390-$12.490 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

NYSE:ESS opened at $341.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $345.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock valued at $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

