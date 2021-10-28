Ethverse Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market cap of $918,093.19 and approximately $4,625.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.37 or 0.00477857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.00922814 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

