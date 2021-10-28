Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Erste Group

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EUSHF stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.18.
About Eurocash
