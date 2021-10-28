Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Erste Group

Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EUSHF stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Get Eurocash alerts:

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.