Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RE traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.40. 531,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Everest Re Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Everest Re Group worth $51,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.