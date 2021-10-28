Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $179.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

