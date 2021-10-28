Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €38.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €41.91 ($49.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48. Evotec has a 12-month low of €22.47 ($26.44) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($53.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

