EXMR FDN Trading 36.7% Lower This Week (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $11,989.32 and $1,804.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.58 or 0.00329750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

