Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expedia Group stock opened at $164.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.48. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $90.52 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

