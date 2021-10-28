Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

