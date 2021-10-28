Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) PT Lowered to $9.00

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 121.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $105.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 23,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $93,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,925 shares of company stock worth $439,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

