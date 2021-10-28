F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.710-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.23 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.71-2.83 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.51. 403,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $225.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,628 shares of company stock worth $2,171,409. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

