Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $430.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

