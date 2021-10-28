Faceter (FACE) Trading Up 41.3% Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $361.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00206892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00099141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

