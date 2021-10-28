Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 218,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.26 million, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

