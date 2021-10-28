Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
FANUY stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.
Fanuc Company Profile
FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.
