Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.64. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

FARM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

