Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 283,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $513.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.12. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $257,212. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.