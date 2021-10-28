Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.26

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 2148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

FMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $257,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

